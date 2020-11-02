LinkedIn’s new ‘career explorer’ tool helps find best job to transition into

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you’re in an industry hit hard by the pandemic, you may be considering making a career change.

However, it can be hard to know where to begin and you may not feel like you’re qualified.

LinkedIn has a new tool called “career explorer” that could help you figure out the best career to transition into.

You put in the job that you have or had most recently and it shows you in demand jobs that are a strong match for those same skills.

“When it comes to retail positions, soft skills, there’s a lot of soft skills that are acquired being in retail and we know from hiring managers that soft skills are highly in demand right now, especially in a COVID world,” said Blair Heitmann, a LinkedIn career expert. “Those are skills like communication, thought leadership, management and we know that those are just as important to those hard skills.”

You want to make sure you’re listing those skills. LinkedIn found people who have five or more skills on their profile are discovered by recruiters 27 times more.

“You could have been on a team of servers that was a part of the restaurant that was the fastest growing restaurant in the area,” said Heitmann. “That demonstrates the quality of the service, so you want to make sure that you really word about the impact that you had on the role.”

If you were a food server, the career experts at LinkedIn say you have three quarters of the skills you need to be a customer service specialist, which is one of the most in demand jobs. The similar skills include customer service and time management.

