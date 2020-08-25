Limited-time offer: General Mills selling Lucky Charms marshmallow-only pouches

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Limited-time offer: General Mills selling Lucky Charms marshmallow-only pouches
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If all you ever wanted was only to eat the magically delicious marshmallows from a box of Lucky Charms, then today is your lucky day.

General Mills announced that for a limited time only, they will sell marshmallow-only pouches of the sugary goodness.

The Just Magical Marshmallows will come in a six-ounce bag and sell for $3.99.

The company says the marshmallows will hit shelves in September.

