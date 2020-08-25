Limited-time offer: General Mills selling Lucky Charms marshmallow-only pouches

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If all you ever wanted was only to eat the magically delicious marshmallows from a box of Lucky Charms, then today is your lucky day.

General Mills announced that for a limited time only, they will sell marshmallow-only pouches of the sugary goodness.

For a limited time you can say #JustMagicalMarshmallows are mine. The magic will peak in the coming weeks!? pic.twitter.com/MX9SvwM6s4 — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 24, 2020

The Just Magical Marshmallows will come in a six-ounce bag and sell for $3.99.

The company says the marshmallows will hit shelves in September.

