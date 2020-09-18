Letters from kids prompt packaging change at Lego

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LEGO – New LEGO® City helicopter is part of an exciting range of LEGO City sets debuting at Toy Fair New York, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, that put children right into the action as they build and play with real-life heroes in real-life situations. (Stuart Ramson/AP Images for LEGO)

A request from children is changing the future of LEGO kits. The company announced they will be phasing out their single-use plastic bags used to separate parts of their kits beginning next year.

“We have received many letters from children about the environment asking us to remove single-use plastic packaging. We have been exploring alternatives for some time and the passion and ideas from children inspired us to begin to make the change,” stated CEO Niels Christiansen in a company release .

The toymaker has set a goal of making all of their packaging sustainable by the end of 2025. Beginning in 2021, they will look at using recyclable paper bags in their kits.

Testing has already taken place, and LEGO says kids liked the paper bags because they were environmentally friendly and easy to open.

Other LEGO products will be getting an environmentally friendly makeover in the future, too. The company said it is testing blocks made from sugar cane and other sustainable materials.

