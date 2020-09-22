Lennon’s killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. Chapman said he was seeking glory and deserved the death penalty for the “despicable” act. Chapman made the comments in response to questions last month from a parole board, which denied him parole for an 11th time. (New York State Department of Corrections via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who killed John Lennon in 1980 says he was seeking glory and deserved the death penalty for a “despicable” act.

Mark David Chapman made the comments last month to a parole board before it denied him parole for an 11th time.

The now 65-year-old inmate expressed remorse for gunning down the former Beatle.

Chapman called his actions “creepy” and “despicable.”

He said he thinks all the time about the pain he inflicted on Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono.

The board said it found his statement that “infamy brings you glory” disturbing.

Chapman will be up for parole again in August 2022.

