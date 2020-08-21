LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

National News

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Akron’s best-known native has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.

LeBron James says Goodyear Tire has been great for his city and for the country. He calls Goodyear an “unbelievable brand.” He commented to reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic. Trump Wednesday called via Tweet for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The president inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps.

Trump called for the boycott on Wednesday after reports accused Goodyear of banning hats with Trump’s campaign slogan from being worn by employees. Goodyear responded saying images purporting to be from Goodyear did not come from Goodyear’s corporate office. But the company did acknowledge, however, that employees are discouraged from supporting political campaigns while working.

“The visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class,” Goodyear said in a statement. “To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination. To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

College student from Queens gets one-in-a-million face surgery

PIX11 Sports' Andy Adler talks Jacob deGrom with SNY's Steve Gelbs

Polling insights: Can Gov. Cuomo survive politically?

Andy talks to SNY's Steve Gelbs about how Jacob deGrom's looking this Spring Training

Gov. Cuomo responds to sexual harassment claims