LeBron James gives sneak peek of new “Space Jam” look

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LeBron James to produce documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The LeBron James version of “Space Jam” appears to be a whole lot brighter.

In a short video clip shared by The LeBron James Family Foundation, the NBA star is seen wearing a bright blue and orange jersey and shorts with “Toon Squad” written in purple.

Like Michael Jordan in the original “Space Jam” in 1996, it looks like James will be suiting up for the Toon Squad team.

In 2018 when the new movie was announced, James and others involved with the project said the new movie is not a sequel and could create its own franchise. Several NBA and WNBA players are expected to make cameo appearances.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be released in July 2021.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs