LeBron James gives sneak peek of new “Space Jam” look

The LeBron James version of “Space Jam” appears to be a whole lot brighter.

In a short video clip shared by The LeBron James Family Foundation, the NBA star is seen wearing a bright blue and orange jersey and shorts with “Toon Squad” written in purple.

Like Michael Jordan in the original “Space Jam” in 1996, it looks like James will be suiting up for the Toon Squad team.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! ?? pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

In 2018 when the new movie was announced, James and others involved with the project said the new movie is not a sequel and could create its own franchise. Several NBA and WNBA players are expected to make cameo appearances.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be released in July 2021.