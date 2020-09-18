Lawyers: Trump’s son Eric won’t testify in NY probe before election

by: Scripps National / Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son Eric is willing to comply with a subpoena to testify in a New York investigation into the family’s businesses, but only after the November election.

Trump lawyers argued in a Thursday court filing that Eric Trump’s “extreme travel schedule” related to his father’s re-election campaign prevented earlier testifying in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil probe.

They said they also want “to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes.”

According to NBC News, James issued a statement on Thursday saying that “no one is above the law.”

A message seeking comment was left with James’ office.

James, a Democrat, went to court last month to compel Eric Trump and other business associates to testify and turn over documents as part of an investigation into whether Trump’s company lied about asset values in order to get loans or tax benefits.

Trump agreed to testify in July, but backed out two days prior, NBC News reported.

