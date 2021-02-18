Lawmakers to grill Robinhood CEO, ‘Roaring Kitty’ Thursday in hearing regarding GameStop stock

WASHINGTON — The House Financial Services Committee is ready to dig into the confounding episode regarding the recent rise and fall of GameStop’s stock at a hearing on Thursday.
The GameStop saga has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants but not everyone agrees, including some lawmakers in Washington.
GameStop shares soared 1,600% in January before falling back to earth. Entangled in the mess are massive short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade among others.
Among those expected to appear are the CEO of the online trading platform Robinhood and a swaggering 34-year-old YouTube personality and GameStop evangelist known online as Roaring Kitty.