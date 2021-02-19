Latest color photos from Perseverance show rover landing on Mars

    This Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 photo provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover lowered towards the surface of Mars during its powered descent. (NASA via AP)
    This photo provided by NASA shows one of the six wheels on the Perseverance Mars rover, which landed on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
    This photo provided by NASA shows the first color image sent by the Perseverance Mars rover after its landing on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has released the first close-up picture that captures a rover descending to the surface of Mars.

The space agency revealed the photo Friday, less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover successfully landed near an ancient river delta to search for signs of life.

NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras, many of which were turned on during Thursday’s descent.

Perseverance can be seen just 6 1/2 feet off the ground, being lowered by cables attached to an overhead sky crane.

NASA promises more photos in the next few days and possibly also an audio recording of the descent.

