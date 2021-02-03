Las Vegas man arrested after trying to pull over cop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man named Pedro Franco has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

Franco was busted when he attempted to pull over a police officer in an unmarked car around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

According to the arrest report, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer noticed a white Hyundai SUV with flashing red-and-blue lights attempting to pull him over.

The officer pulled over but the SUV kept going. The officer followed the SUV to a residence on Adenmoor Court.

When Franco exited the vehicle, he was taken into custody.

The police officer discovered that after-market lights had been attached to the grille of the SUV and there was a switch inside of the SUV.

Franco was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.’

This article was written by Joyce Lupiani for KTNV.