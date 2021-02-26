Large fire in Compton engulfs pile of pallets, line of buses

Scene of large pallet fire that engulfed nearby buses in Compton on Feb. 26, 2021

COMPTON, Calif. — California crews spent the morning extinguishing a large pallet fire in Compton, a city in Los Angeles County.

Officials told KABC and KNBC that firefighters responded to the scene near Santa Fe Ave. and Banning St. shortly after 4:30 a.m. PT on Friday.

Aerial footage of the blaze showed a pile of wooden pallets on fire and several nearby buses completely engulfed in flames. Thick plumes of smoke also were seen billowing into the sky as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire was reportedly “under control” by 7:45 a.m. and was “knocked down” soon after that.

KABC reports that no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials told the local TV stations that the affected area included a pallet yard, a transportation business and a family-owned mattress company.

