LAPD investigating video of alleged assault, robbery of transgender women as a hate crime

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
LAPD investigating video of alleged assault, robbery of transgender women as a hate crime

Photo provided by the LAPD shows a suspect in a alleged hate crime against three transgender women in Los Angeles on Monday.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Los Angeles Police Department says an investigation is underway after a man attacked and robbed three transgender women in Hollywood on Monday.

KTLA-TV in Los Angeles said police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Video of a portion of the assault was widely shared on social media. It shows the suspect assaulting the women and also demanding clothing and jewelry from them.

According to the LAPD, the man went up to one of the victims with a metal bar and told her to give him her shoes and bracelet. He then grabbed her hand and walked with her for a short distance before she was able to escape.

Later, police say the suspect attacked one of the woman’s friends with a bottle, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect also allegedly made derogatory remarks about the victims’ sexual identity during the attack.

LAPD shared a photo of the suspect in the hopes of tracking him down.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill