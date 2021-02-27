Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely after assistant was shot

National News

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, have been recovered unharmed.

Los Angeles police Capt. Jonathan Tippett says a woman brought the dogs to an LAPD station Friday evening. Lady Gaga’s representatives and detectives went to the station and confirmed they were her dogs.

Tippett says it’s not immediately clear how the woman obtained the dogs. But she’s not believed to have been involved or associated with Wednesday night’s attack in Hollywood that wounded the dog walker, who’s expected to recover. Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs.

Police say the dog walker was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. However, a source told CNN the assistant is “recovering well.”

Officers said they were searching for the gunman, who reportedly used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a white sedan.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Calls for Gov. Cuomo's resignation, impeachment intensify

Biden says US will enough vaccines for every adult by end of May

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Mr. G's forecast

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

Ex-Councilman Wills considering running for old seat after overturned conviction

Fashion icon Norma Kamali wants to change the way women look at aging with new book, "I Am Invincible"

Small Business Spotlight: Little Chef Little Cafe

@PIX11News on Twitter