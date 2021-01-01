Krispy Kreme offers ‘Four Days of Glaze’ to help you ring in 2021 sweetly

Krispy Kreme wants you to ring in 2021 in a sweet way so they are offering “Four Days of Glaze.”

From now until Jan. 3, you can get two dozen doughnuts for $12 and the offer is available via pickup, drive-thru, and at any participating location across the U.S.

“Making the start of 2021 a little sweeter as we continue to share the joy (and dozens!) with loved ones while looking toward a brighter year,” Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme said customers could purchase up to two per day.