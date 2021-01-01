Krispy Kreme offers ‘Four Days of Glaze’ to help you ring in 2021 sweetly

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

This photo taken Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, shows Krispy Kreme Doughnuts sign in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Krispy Kreme wants you to ring in 2021 in a sweet way so they are offering “Four Days of Glaze.”

From now until Jan. 3, you can get two dozen doughnuts for $12 and the offer is available via pickup, drive-thru, and at any participating location across the U.S.

“Making the start of 2021 a little sweeter as we continue to share the joy (and dozens!) with loved ones while looking toward a brighter year,” Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme said customers could purchase up to two per day.

