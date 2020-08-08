Kodak deal to produce generic drugs on hold during investigation into ‘allegations of wrongdoing’

National News

by: WKBW Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Questions being raised after Kodak's stock has a big moment

FILE – This Jan. 25, 2011 file photo shows a Kodak slide projector in Philadelphia. Photography company Eastman Kodak is set to receive a $765 million government loan to create a new division that will help make ingredients for use in generic drugs. Kodak Pharmaceuticals will make critical pharmaceutical ingredients that have been identified as essential but have lapsed into chronic national shortage, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation says a deal Eastman Kodak landed to bolster US-produced drug supply is now on hold due to “recent allegations of wrongdoing.”

It was announced July 28 that Kodak would receive a $765 million federal loan to aid the U.S. in reducing its reliance on other countries for ingredients used in generic drugs.

“We must never be reliant on a foreign nation for America’s medical or other needs,” President Donald Trump said at the White House.

Kodak’s stock price surged prior to the announcement being made, which led to questions of the possibility of insider trading.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the SEC has opened a probe.

In a tweet Friday, the DFC released a statement saying in part that it will not proceed further until the allegations of wrongdoing are cleared.

Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, released the following statement:

WKBW reached out to Kodak for a statement, a spokesperson declined to comment.

This story originally reported by Anthony Reyes on wkbw.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss