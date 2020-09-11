Kitten recovering after being stabbed in face with dart in Tampa

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TAMPA, Fla. — A kitten in Florida is recovering after being stabbed in the face with a dart.

Jennifer Tate volunteers with the St. Francis Society Animal Rescue and she can’t wait to bring home the kitten.

“We saved a cat about two and half years ago that had been shot with an arrow and we named him Sir Robin. So, we thought it would be appropriate to name her Maid Marian, the love interest of Sir Robin Hood,” said Tate.

Hillsborough County Animal Services is trying to find out who’s responsible for hurting the cat.

“The person that found her said she could not open her mouth, so it had pierced all the way through and actually into part of her throat,” Tate said.

Someone found the kitten on Aimiee Court, south of Bearss Avenue in Tampa.

“It’s horrific. How does somebody walk up to a cat and jam something into her face? And walk away. How do you sleep at night,” said Tate.

If Maid Marian is ready, she’ll have surgery Friday at Gulf Coast Veterinary Center.

Tate will foster her, but eventually, the hope is the kitten will be adopted.

“We want her to have the best life and to be able to put this behind her. And we want to catch the person who did it so we can stop him from hurting more cats,” she said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Hillsborough County Animal Services at 813-744-5660.

If anyone wants to help with Maid Marian’s care, St. Francis Society Animal Rescue accepts donations at https://stfrancisrescue.org/

This story was originally published by Erik Waxler at WFTS.