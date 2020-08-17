Kim Kardashian advocates for release of rapper Master P’s brother from prison

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2006 file photo, Rapper Corey Miller, who once went by the stage name of C-Murder, arrives at the premiere of Spike Lee’s new documentary on Katrina “When The Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Parts” in New Orleans. A story shared on social media that claims President Barack Obama pardoned Miller on Dec. 7, 2016, from a 2009 murder conviction is false. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the release of rapper Master P’s brother, who she believes was wrongfully convicted of murder.

C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, is a New Orleans rapper that was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for fatally shooting 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002, the Associated Press reported.

“The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced to life in prison,” Kardashian said in a series of tweets on Sunday. “If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that jury verdicts in trials for serious crimes must be unanimous, per NBC News.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” Kardashian continued.

According to the Associated Press, since Miller’s conviction, two key eyewitnesses have recanted their original testimonies.

Kardashian said her intention wasn’t to “open up this painful wound” for Thomas’ loved ones, but to “help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

“True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian said she would partner with singer Monica and the Reform Alliance to fight for Miller’s release.