Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles over issue that could cause engine fire

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles over issue that could cause engine fire

This is the KIA logo on the grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT — Kia is recalling nearly 295,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines can stall or catch fire.

The recall comes a week after Kia and affiliated Korean automaker Hyundai were fined by the U.S. government for allegedly delaying recalls.

The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Sorento SUVs, 2012 through 2015 Forte and Forte Koup cars, and 2011 through 2013 Optima Hybrid cars. Also included are 2014 and 2015 Soul SUVs and 2012 Sportage SUVs.

Kia says in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. government that no manufacturing defect has been found, but it’s recalling the vehicles to mitigate any risk of fire.

Kia will notify owners starting Jan. 27.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot