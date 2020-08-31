Kentucky Men’s Basketball releases video supporting Black Lives Matter

National News

by: WLEX Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kentucky Men's Basketball releases video supporting Black Lives Matter
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team released a video on Monday evening asking the Big Blue Nation to join them in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“To our fans, the Big Blue Nation, we ask you to join with us,” the video says. “You cheer us on the court, but we are asking you to support us off the court. Be a part of the change.”

Once the players and Coach John Calipari are done speaking, a clip from the song ‘Strange Fruit’ by Billie Holiday is played. The song was released in 1939 and protests the lynching of African-Americans.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot