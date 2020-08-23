Kellyanne Conway says she’s leaving White House at end of month

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Kellyanne Conway says she's leaving White House at end of month

counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Twitter that she is leaving the White House at the end of August to focus on her family.

In a statement, Conway said she was taking a step away from her job to focus on her family.

“We [George and Kellyanne] disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Conway said. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

As The Today Show reported, Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, has been making news of her own recently, took to social media stating that she was seeking emancipation from her parents.

Kellyanne’s husband, George Conway, also announced on Twitter on Sunday that he was leaving The Lincoln Project to “devote more time to family matters.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice,” Kellyanne concluded. “In time, I will announce plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

NY lawmakers modify Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers amid nursing home cover-up, sexual harassment allegations

Weekend weather

Brooklyn seniors in NYCHA clean up raw sewage

Movie theaters reopen in NYC

Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports

Pandemic baby boom more of a bust

The latest on the investigations into Gov. Cuomo