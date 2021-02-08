Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says son Britt ‘better’ after surgery

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Monday, June 20, 2016.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, said Monday during a virtual news conference that his son, Britt, recently underwent surgery.

Britt Reid, the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach in his eighth season with the team, was injured shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday night when the truck he was driving struck two vehicles stopped on an entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to Interstate 435.

Britt Reid told Kansas City, Missouri, police he felt stomach pain after the crash, which left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with a brain injury and also injured a 4-year-old child.

“That little girl, my heart goes out to her,” Andy Reid said Monday.

Britt Reid admitted to having “two or three drinks” before the three-vehicle crash, according to a search application from KCPD.

“He’s doing better now,” Andy Reid said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the case, which remains under investigation.

When asked if he’s had a chance to speak with his son, Andy Reid said, “I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Again, my heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that. I have concerns obviously on both sides.”

Britt Reid did not travel to Tampa, Florida, for Super Bowl LV, which the Chiefs lost 31-9 on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andy Reid said after the game that his son’s situation didn’t impact preparations for the game.

According to the latest update from KCPD , the investigation into the crash may take weeks, which is typical for such traffic investigations.

The 5-year-old girl, who family has identified as Ariel, remains in critical condition at a local hospital. A GoFundMe for her family has raised more than $325,000 as of early Monday afternoon.

