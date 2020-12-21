K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

FILE – K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit “80′s Ladies” and won three Grammy awards, has died. She was 78. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)

Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit “80′s Ladies” and won three Grammy awards, has died. She was 78. Oslin’s friend Robert K. Oermann says she died in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning.

He learned of Oslin’s death from her aunt. The cause of death has not been released.

Oermann says Oslin had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and lived in an assisted-living facility since 2016. He said Oslin tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Oslin became one of Nashville’s most intriguing personalities, launching a country music career in her mid-40s and writing songs from a strong woman’s perspective.