Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

National News

by: Scripps National/The Associated Press/Craig Treadway

Posted: / Updated:
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

A staff member places a photo of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before a ceremony for her to lie in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Erin Schaff/Pool via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Friday.

Ginsburg’s casket was brought to the Capitol Friday morning for a private ceremony in Statuary Hall attended by her family and lawmakers, and with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi welcomed everyone to the Capitol, and Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt spoke during the ceremony.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, and running mate Senator Kamala Harris also attended.

Members of the House and Senate who are not invited to the ceremony because of space limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic are paying their respects before a motorcade carrying Ginsburg’s casket departs the Capitol early afternoon.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'