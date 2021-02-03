Justice Department drops Yale admissions discrimination suit

FILE – In this May 24, 2010 file photo, future graduates wait for the procession to begin for commencement at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. The Biden Justice Department says it is dismissing its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University. The Trump administration alleged last year that the university was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants. On Feb. 3, 2021, the Justice Department noted in its filing that it was voluntarily dismissing the action. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has dropped its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University that alleged the Ivy League school was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants.

According to The Associated Press, the justice department dropped the suit “in light of all available facts, circumstances, and legal developments.”

The department’s move is another reversal of Trump-era policy as the Biden administration works to change positions on several cases, according to CNN.

The Biden administration has also asked the Supreme Court to pause cases that have to do with the US-Mexico border wall, CNN reported.

The suit from October argued that Yale violated civil rights laws because it “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.”

Yale says its practices comply with Supreme Court precedent and that it considers a multitude of factors and looks at “the whole person” when deciding which students to admit.