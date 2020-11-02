Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., not pictured, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — She didn’t have to wear a black robe or even be in Washington, but Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined her new colleagues at the Supreme Court on Monday to hear arguments for the first time.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the high court began hearing cases by phone in May.

That meant the public didn’t see the new justice Monday, but at the beginning of the day’s arguments Chief Justice John Roberts welcomed her publicly to her new role with the traditional greeting.

He wished her “a long and happy career in our common calling.”