Judges: Trump order to exclude people violates the law

A 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident, is shown in Detroit, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Census Bureau is required by federal statute to send the president the counts that will be used to carve up congressional districts — known as apportionment — and draw state legislative districts by Dec. 31. The new coronavirus COVID-19 spread forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Federal judges have ruled that President Trump’s order to exclude people in the country illegally when redrawing congressional districts violates the law. A panel of three federal judges in New York on Thursday granted an injunction stopping the order, saying the harm caused by it would last for a decade.

The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the Census Bureau, from excluding people in the country illegally when turning over figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets.

The decennial census is used to allocate congressional seats, along with federal funds.