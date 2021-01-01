Judge throws out lawsuit that asked Pence to overthrow the election

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A lawsuit filed by Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert to compel Vice President Mike Pence to alter how the Electoral College votes are counted has been thrown out by a federal judge.

The judge said that Gohmert lacked standing to bring the lawsuit against Pence.

Earlier on Friday, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to dismiss the last-gasp lawsuit that seeks to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to overturn the results of the presidential election won by Joe Biden when Congress formally counts the Electoral College votes next week.

Pence, as president of the Senate, will oversee the Wednesday session and declare the winner of the White House race. The Electoral College this month cemented Biden’s 306-232 victory, and multiple legal efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to challenge the results have failed.

The suit names Pence as the defendant and asks the court to throw out the 1887 law that spells out how Congress handles the vote counting.