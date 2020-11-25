Joe Biden delivers Thanksgiving address, asks Americans to avoid large gatherings

by: Alex Hider

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he introduces nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans to adopt public health best practices during the Thanksgiving holiday in the hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Biden called for unity among Americans in attempting to snuff out the spread of the virus.

“We’re at war with the virus. Not with one another. Not with each other,” he said.

Biden pleaded with Americans to avoid large gatherings over Thanksgiving and added that the nation owed it to essential health care workers, who are currently battling a concerning spike in cases.

“The federal government can’t (fight the virus) alone,” Biden said.

Biden said he would be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday in Delaware on Thursday along with his wife, Jill, his daughter and his son-in-law. He added that it would be among the smallest Thanksgiving gatherings the family has had in 40 years.

Biden’s announcement comes as the U.S. finds itself in a perilous position ahead of the holiday — COVID-19 cases are spiking to levels previously unseen since the pandemic arrived in the country, and health experts fear that large family gatherings across the country could continue to facilitate the spread of the virus.

The CDC has recommended that Americans not travel to celebrate Thanksgiving, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has recommended that celebrations be limited to members of a single household.

But Americans seem poised to ignore those recommendations. At least one survey says that 1 in 3 parents believe that the benefits of gathering at Thanksgiving outweigh the risk of the coronavirus.

Biden’s address comes a day after he formally announced who he will nominate for six key administration positions. It also comes a day after President Donald Trump participated in the annual turkey pardon at the White House.

