Jeff Bezos opening tuition-free preschool in Washington state

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is opening a tuition-free preschool in Washington state.

According to Bezos’ philanthropic organization Day One Fund’s website, the Bezos Academy will open on Oct. 19 in Des Moines, Washington.

The Montessori-inspired preschool will serve children between the ages of three and five and will prioritize low-income families.

“In selecting communities for our preschools, we consider a wide range of data, including income levels, participation in free and reduced-cost meal programs, and gaps in access to licensed childcare providers,” the organization stated. “We also look for local organizations and businesses that understand the needs of their community members and are excited about the prospect of hosting a tuition-free, high-quality preschool in their neighborhood.”

The Bezos Academy will be five days a week and run year-round.