Jaguar announces its plans to go all-electric by 2025

FILE – Jaguar F-TYPE is shown during it’s North American debut at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012. On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Jaguar Land Rover announced that they plan to go all-electric by 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

One luxury car brand says it is going electric.

On Monday, auto manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover announced that its entire vehicle line would be electric by 2025.

“We are harnessing those ingredients today to reimagine the business, the two brands, and the customer experience of tomorrow, said Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer in a news release. “The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us.

The company also announced that its entire supply chain and operations would achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2039.

“As part of this ambition, the company is also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy,” Bolloré said. “Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment program.”

The British-based manufacturer, which Indian automaker Tata Motors owns, said Land Rover’s first of six all-electric variants would arrive in 2024.