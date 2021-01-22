Jacksonville University is ‘safe’ again after issuing mandatory evacuation due to ‘threat of violence’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University is inviting students and staff back to campus Friday night after issuing a mandatory evacuation of its campus due to a “threat of violence” made against its “campus community.”

On its website, the Florida school asked anyone currently on campus to evacuate immediately and that people in the area should find a safe place to shelter off campus until further notice.

University spokeswoman Laura Phelps told Jacksonville.com that personnel didn’t believe there was an “immediate threat,” but asked people to stay away from campus as law enforcement investigates.

A few hours later, the university tweeted that law enforcement “have searched the Jacksonville University campus and verified it is safe for you to return.”

Investigators say the threat was received in an email , and the university activated their emergency plan once they saw it.