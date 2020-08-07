It’s International Beer Day, celebrate with free Miller Lite in these cities

FILE – In this March 11, 2015 file photo, newly-filled and sealed cans of Miller Lite beer move along on a conveyor belt, at the MillerCoors Brewery, in Golden, Colo. A Wisconsin judge on Friday, May 24, 2019, ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop suggesting in advertising that MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup, wading into a fight between two beer giants that are losing market share to small independent brewers. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Friday, August 7 is International Beer Day, and Miller Lite is celebrating by giving away free beer in certain towns around the country.

The current pandemic has stopped the majority of international travel, so Miller says they are refunding the cost of a 6-pack of Miller Lite in cities that are named after countries. Places like Trinidad, Colorado or Germany, Pennsylvania.

Miller is refunding the cost of a 6-pack bought on Friday in one of the listed cities below. Customers have a week to upload their receipt on their website .

They are also bringing a semi truck full of beer to Scotland, South Dakota to celebrate International Beer Day.

Cities include:

Marshall, AK

Russian Mission, AK

Wales, AK

Trinidad, CA

Grenada, CA

Monaco, CA

Trinidad, CO

Lebanon, CT

Scotland, CT

Scotland, GA

Malta, ID

Belgium, IL

Cuba, IL

Lebanon, IL

Macedonia, IL

Malta, IL

Palestine, IL

Panama, IL

Peru, IL

Macedonia, IA

Norway, IA

Panama, IA

Jamaica, IA

Cuba, KS

Lebanon, KS

Peru, KS

Lebanon, KY

Canada, KY

Peru, ME

Lebanon, ME

Mexico, ME

Sweden, ME

Poland, ME

Denmark, ME

China, ME

Norway, ME

Scotland, MD

Peru, MA

Wales, MA

Norway, MI

East Jordan, MI

China, MI

Finland, MN

Saint Vincent, MN

Grenada, MS

Malta, MT

Jordan, MT

Lebanon, NE

Peru, NE

Panama, NE

Lebanon, NJ

Lebanon, NH

Cuba, NM

Angola, NY

Denmark, NY

Mexico, NY

Jamaica, NY

Panama, NY

Russia, NY

Malta, NY

Cuba, NY

Greece, NY

Poland, NY

Sweden, NY

Jordan, NY

Peru, NY

Malta, OH

Poland, OH

Panama, OK

Japan, PA

Germany, PA

Norway, SC

Denmark, SC

Lebanon, SD

Scotland, SD

Denmark, TN

Jamaica, VT

Peru, VT

Trinidad, D.C.

Denmark, WI