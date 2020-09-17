IRS to send 9 million Americans a letter concerning stimulus checks

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

If you get a letter in the mail from the IRS, you might want to open it.

In an attempt to track down some Americans who did not receive an economic impact check earlier this year, the IRS said on Thursday it is sending 9 million letters to Americans who do not file a traditional tax return.

The letter will encourage recipients of the letter to visit the IRS.gov before an Oct. 15 deadline to register for a stimulus check. For most Americans, the checks are worth $1,200.

“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”

But the IRS says just because you receive a letter does not automatically make you eligible. To be eligible, the IRS requires that an individual is a US citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security Number and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return.

Americans who earn less than $12,200 a year, or married couples earning less than $24,400 a year, are not required to submit a federal tax return. These Americans, if they did not apply for a stimulus check, would have been excluded from receiving a check unless they earn another form of government income, such as Social Security.

Those who believe they are eligible for a check don’t have to wait for the letter. A tool is available on the IRS’ webpage by clicking here .

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check:

$2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 – $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 – $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 – $136,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500 – Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).