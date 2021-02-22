Investigation of Wyoming toddler found dead continues

Stuffed animals and notes of condolences are seen attached to a fence Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, around a dumpster at a Cheyenne, Wyo., apartment complex where a 2-year-old boy was found dead. The toddler’s body was found in a dumpster several hours after he was reported missing Friday, Feb. 19. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Wyoming continue to investigate the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne around 1 p.m. Friday.

Police on Monday said they suspect foul play but haven’t said how the boy died.

Notes of condolence and dozens of stuffed animals have been attached to a fence partially surrounding a dumpster at the apartments.

The Facebook account of Cheyenne resident Kassy Orona led with “RIP my perfect innocent son, Athian Emmanuel Rivera.”

The account doesn’t say how the toddler died. Orona didn’t immediately return a message from the Associated Press seeking comment.

