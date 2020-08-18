Investigation criticizes prosecutor’s handling of Jussie Smollett case, finds no criminal wrongdoing

A special prosecutor found no criminal wrongdoing in prosecutor Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case, but sharply criticized her office’s actions.

CHICAGO — A special prosecutor in Chicago says Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.

In a statement on the conclusions of his investigation, special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Foxx and her assistant prosecutors, saying their handling was marked by disarray and misleading statements.

In his conclusion, Webb wrote that the investigation “did not develop evidence that would support any criminal charges against State’s Attorney Foxx or any individual working at (her office)” but “did develop evidence that establishes substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures”

In March last year, Foxx’s office surprised and angered many in Chicago by dropping charges that accused the former “Empire” actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

Smollett is still adamant that the attack was real and wasn’t a publicity hoax.

Foxx is seeking re-election in the fall. She won a primary election in March.