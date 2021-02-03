Instagram’s newest feature now lets you recover deleted posts

Instagram announced Tuesday that they are kicking off National Bullying Prevention Month with new anti-bullying features. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Instagram has come out with a solution if you delete a post.

According to the social media company, a new feature called Recently Deleted will now allow users to recover deleted content.

“We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back,” Instagram said on its website. “Starting today, we will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted.”

This applies to photos, videos. stories. and IG TV videos.

The way to retrieve your deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the app’s latest version.

Instagram stated that they’ve added protections to keep hackers from compromising your account and deleting your posts.