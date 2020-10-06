Instagram testing feature that automatically hides offensive comments

Instagram announced Tuesday that they are kicking off National Bullying Prevention Month with new anti-bullying features. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Instagram announced Tuesday they were kicking off National Bullying Prevention Month by testing two new features that combat users writing comments that are considered bullying and harassing.

The social media platform said in a blog post that one of the new features would automatically hide similar, negative comments that have already been reported.” We know from research that, while people don’t want to be exposed to negative comments, they want more transparency into the types of words that are hidden,” Instagram said in the blog post.

To see the remarks, Instagram says you can tap on “view hidden comments.”

Instagram added that they’ve also expanded their existing systems to include “an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post potentially offensive comments.”

Since launching comment warning, the company said they’d seen a shift in user’s behaviors when providing real-time feedback as they are writing negative comments.