Instagram influencer, Alexis Sharkey, found dead on side of road

HOUSTON – A social media influencer was found dead along the side of a road in Houston, a day after going missing, leaving many questions for friends and family.

Alexis Sharkey’s friends are now telling media outlets she feared for her safety.

Sharkey was found dead Saturday morning by Houston public works crews and was not wearing any clothes, according to local media . Investigators say she had no visible wounds, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy. They also say there was no attempt to hide the body along the road.

The 26-year-old shared details of her life and fashion on Instagram , gaining a large following of more than 26,000 followers initially, it has grown to 40,000 following news of her disappearance. She also had a skincare and hair company called Monat.

Sharkey and her husband, Tom, moved to Houston this year. Her disappearance was reported Friday night when no one could reach her. KHOU reports Tom Sharkey has cooperated with investigators as they look into Alexis’ death.

Tom wrote on Facebook following her death, “My world! My everything! I’m so lost right now! My one and only!”

Sharkey allegedly told her friends she feared for her safety, according to KTRK , her friends remembered Sharkey was “petrified.” “This girl is scared for her life,” a friend said.

Sharkey’s friends did not elaborate what she was afraid of or what her concerns were.

She is originally from Pennsylvania, her mother Stacey Robinault, posted on Sunday when her body was found.

“It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!,” Robinault posted.