Initiative addressing disproportionate number of women leaving workforce amid pandemic

The pandemic has not been fair or equal. A lot has been reported on how communities of color have had more coronavirus cases and more deaths, but women have also been disproportionately impacted.

“So, during the pandemic, women have had to make some really tough choices and many have had to leave careers that they love or off ramp and it’s not a choice that I think women should have to make,” said C. Nicole Mason, Ph.D. at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

Mason says data shows since the pandemic started, more than 11 million women have fallen out of the workforce, either voluntarily to take care of home duties or because they lost their job. That’s more than four times the rate of men.

This includes women everywhere and in every walk of life from corporate jobs to food service workers. That impact has the potential to reverse trends in closing the wage gap.

As a result, the research group has partnered with the No7 beauty brand to tackle the issue. They released a short video you can share showing the impact of what they call the “SHEcession.”

Through an initiative called “unstoppable together,” they plan to offer free coaching and educational resources for women looking to get back into the workforce.

“What the pandemic has revealed is that we’ve all been struggling, but we’ve been struggling in silence. And so, what the summit is, is an opportunity for us to lift our voices, amplify our voices and tell our stories to other women who will believe us, support us and help get us through,” said Mason.

On Feb. 24, the “unstoppable together” job summit is happening with some of the most influential women business leaders of our time. It will be virtual and free. You can secure a spot for the event by registering here.

