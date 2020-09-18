In pain because of your work-from-home setup? These tips may help

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Many Americans have been working from home for months now and students have also been attending class from home.

Your make-shift office or classroom may not be that comfortable.

Some common complaints may include pain in the neck, shoulders, wrist, forearm, lower back, hips and legs.

Physical therapists say if the family is sharing one workspace, it’s important it can be adjusted.

“You’d like to have a chair that matches the size of the person,” said Michelle Despres, a physical therapy expert. “It should have some adjustability. It should have some variability in what the chair can do. It should provide support for the lower back. It should have support for your legs. You should be able to put your feet flat on the floor and your thighs should be parallel to the floor.”

If you’re not looking to buy a desk or chair, you can still adjust by using books as a footrest.

It’s also important your computer setup is comfortable. If you can, try to use a monitor, or an external keyboard and mouse pad.

If you are going to buy one thing for your workspace, Despres says a chair is a great investment.

“Maybe, if you make one purchase, then probably the chair is the best purchase,” said Despres. “That’s something that you can raise and lower. That’s something that can adjust the back. You can go to the stores and sit in the chairs, try them out, adjust the arms.”

You should be stretching as often as you can. If you’re constantly sitting, make sure to stand often. Try to walk around. stretch your wrists or heel raises to get your blood moving.

While you’re sitting, make sure your shoulders are relaxed and not shrugging.

