IHOP cancels National Pancake Day in favor of a month-long hotcake event in April

IHOP introduced the IHOPPY Hour on Monday, which occurs every day between 2-10 p.m. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

National Pancake Day at IHOP is getting altered a bit.

Typically, the restaurant chain gives away free flapjacks on Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pancake house is instead doing something else.

In April, IHOP will give away free short stacks, according to a news release.

“At IHOP, our top priority is the safety of our guests and team members,” said Jay Johns, President at IHOP in a statement. “Given nothing about this past year has been ordinary – and while we look forward to celebrating National Pancake Day with guests under our blue roof in the future – we recognize it’s not possible to gather millions of our closest family and friends in our restaurants on a single day this year. As a result, we decided to flip National Pancake Day on its head and give our guests an entire month to redeem their free Short Stack with an IOU, while also continuing to put purpose behind our pancakes by giving back to those most in need: our charity partners.”

Customers that are part of the restaurant’s email club will receive an email for a free stack of hotcakes.

If you are not a member, you can head to their website and download a free coupon, which requires the minimum purchase of $10.

The promotion will also be applied to to-go and delivery orders.