If Barrett joins, Supreme Court would have six Catholics

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
If Barrett joins, Supreme Court would have six Catholics

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Roman Catholics account for a bit more than 20% of the U.S. population. Yet they are on track to hold six of the Supreme Court’s nine seats now that President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacancy.

It’s a striking development given that the high court, for most of its history, was almost entirely populated by white male Protestants.

Catholic academics and political analysts offer several explanations for the turnaround. They cite Catholics’ educational traditions, their interest in the law, and – in the case of Catholic conservatives – an outlook that has appealed to recent Republican presidents.

Barrett, a favorite of conservative activists for her views on abortion and other issues, will likely be an ideological opposite of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Jewish justice whose recent death created the vacancy.

Margaret McGuinness, a professor of religion at La Salle University in Philadelphia, noted that Sonia Sotomayor is the only current Catholic justice appointed by a Democrat. The others — Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh and likely Barrett – were appointed by Republicans.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC Mayoral candidates have raked in campaign cash

Medical expert delivers powerful Floyd testimony

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Budget complete, focus shifting back to Cuomo scandals, including nursing homes

Mets home opener: Fans return to Citi Field Thursday for first time since 2019

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say