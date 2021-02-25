Iconic NY steakhouse to fill seats with Madame Tussauds wax figures

FILE – This May 9, 2014, file photo, shows actor Jon Hamm, right, taking a selfie at the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York. On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Peter Luger, a steakhouse in Brooklyn, said it partnered up with Madame Tussauds New York to outfit its tables with the likes of Aubrey Hepburn, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Hamm’s “Mad Men” character Don Draper, and Al Roker.

Following a restaurant in Virginia‘s footsteps, an iconic steakhouse in New York is filling its dining room with mannequins.

Peter Luger in Brooklyn has partnered up with Madame Tussauds New York to outfit its tables with the likes of Aubrey Hepburn, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Hamm’s “Mad Men” character Don Draper, and Al Roker according to Eater.

This comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding capacity at restaurants from 25% capacity to 35% capacity beginning Feb. 26, The Associated Press reported.

According to Grub Street, the capacity rule only applies to actual humans, so the restaurant came up with a way to fill its seats with wax figures by maintaining the state’s COVID guidelines.

The mannequins will stay at the restaurant up through March 1, ABC7 reported.

