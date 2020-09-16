Hurricane Sally leaves section of Three Mile Bridge missing in Pensacola

National News

by: WTXL Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Hurricane Sally leaves section of Three Mile Bridge missing in Pensacola

Hurricane Sally leaves section of Three Mile Bridge missing in Pensacola

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – A section of the Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is missing after Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

The structure, also known as the Pensacola Bay Bridge, runs between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, Florida.

WEAR reports that state Sen. Doug Broxson will hold a call Wednesday night with Santa Rosa County Emergency Management about the damage.

A request will be made for the Florida Department of Transportation to be included in the call, Broxson says.

Broxson also stated they are also looking to request from FEMA to reimburse the cost of the damage, according to WEAR.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore