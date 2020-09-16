Hurricane Sally leaves section of Three Mile Bridge missing in Pensacola

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – A section of the Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is missing after Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

The structure, also known as the Pensacola Bay Bridge, runs between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, Florida.

WEAR reports that state Sen. Doug Broxson will hold a call Wednesday night with Santa Rosa County Emergency Management about the damage.

A request will be made for the Florida Department of Transportation to be included in the call, Broxson says.

Broxson also stated they are also looking to request from FEMA to reimburse the cost of the damage, according to WEAR.

Please be advised Pensacola three mile bridge is closed. Do not venture out. STAY OFF THE STREETS to allow emergency personnel access. Stay tuned for further updates. Report your issues to https://t.co/07GZ8MaGui Call 911 for life threatening issues. pic.twitter.com/OgfAhaeaPX — City of Gulf Breeze (@GulfBreezeCity) September 16, 2020

Photo from the Three Mile Bridge showing the missing section. pic.twitter.com/Ym3VRBhml5 — Santa Rosa County Emergency Management (@SRC_EM) September 16, 2020

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.