Hundreds participate in a snowball fight at Kent State University in Ohio

Large group of student gather for a snowball fight at Kent State University.

KENT, Ohio — Hundreds of people at Kent State University in northeast Ohio had some childhood fun with an old-fashioned snowball fight late Monday night.

Around 300 to 500 people gathered near Taylor Hall for a snowball fight organized in a GroupMe chat.

Video footage from KentWired, a student-run news website, said a large group formed between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., with activities wrapping up around 11:20 p.m. once police arrived.

The gathering took place amid Monday evening’s snowstorm, which dropped snow and ice from Texas to New England.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty on WEWS in Cleveland.

