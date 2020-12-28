Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Human body parts that authorities say may have been intended for medical research were found over the weekend in northern Arizona.

According to a statement released Sunday by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed they were human.

A second site with additional body parts was discovered Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says it is treating the investigation as a homicide, but the Yavapai County medical examiner says it appears the remains from both sites are from a medical institution and were intended for use in the educational and research field.

The sheriff’s office described abandoning remains as a serious crime and said it intends to find “those culpable for such disrespect shown in the cavalier way the remains were discarded.”

Sheriff Scott Mascher and Sheriff-Elect David Rhodes issued statements, saying they’ll work together to assure that whatever resources necessary are available to determine those responsible are found and prosecuted.

“It is not much that could surprise me anymore, but this news makes me sick, especially for the families of those whose remains were found. I have every assurance the persons responsible will be caught,” said Mascher.

“This is a bizarre and grisly case that has more questions than answers at this time,” said Rhodes. “I have confidence we will get those answers soon and find those responsible”

If anyone has information on this investigation or may be aware of persons who have discarded human remains at either site or elsewhere, you are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260.

YCSO/Medical Examiner conduct Joint Investigation in the Discovery of Human Remains… Posted by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020