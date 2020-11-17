Hulu increasing its two Live TV packages by $10 per month

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows logos for Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Sling TV on a remote control in Portland, Ore. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, subscription video-on-demand service Hulu announced that beginning Dec. 18, its two Live TV bundles would increase by $10 per month. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Subscription video-on-demand service Hulu announced that beginning Dec. 18, its two Live TV bundles would increase by $10 per month.

According to Hulu, Hulu + Live TV will go from $54.99 to $64.99, and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV will spike from $60.99 to $70.99.

Variety reported that new rates would apply to both current and new subscribers.

News of the new rate comes exactly one year after the Disney-controlled company raised its prices last year.

According to USA Today, Hulu will be the most expensive of the cable TV streaming alternatives.

A few weeks ago, Netflix raised its standard and premium plans for its US subscribers. YouTube TV costs $65 monthly, AT&T starts at $50, T-Mobile’s TVision is $40, Sling starts at $30, and Philo is $20.

None of them, however, offer ad-supported versions, USA Today reported.

Hulu subscription without Live TV channels is not going up, Hulu’s website showed.

Hulu operates the most massive live TV streaming service in the US, with more than 4 million subscribers. In comparison, YouTube TV has 3 million subscribers, The Hollywood Reporter reported.