HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for the coronavirus, reports say

by: Kyle Hicks

Ben Carson says he was ‘desperately ill’ with COVID-19

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reporters after touring the Plymouth Place senior housing facility with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ben Carson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Officials confirm to the ABC News and NBC News that the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tested positive Monday morning.

Carson’s deputy chief of staff told ABC that he’s in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to therapeutics that could help lead to a speedy recovery.

The former presidential candidate was reportedly at the White House on election night for the Trump administration’s party. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was also in attendance and tested positive for the virus last week.

The Washington Post reports that five other Trump administration aides also tested positive for the virus around Election Day.

