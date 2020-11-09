HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for the coronavirus, reports say

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reporters after touring the Plymouth Place senior housing facility with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ben Carson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Officials confirm to the ABC News and NBC News that the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tested positive Monday morning.

Carson’s deputy chief of staff told ABC that he’s in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to therapeutics that could help lead to a speedy recovery.

Sec. Carson received a positive test this morning at Walter Reed after experiencing symptoms. (He is no longer at the hospital – was only there for a short time) https://t.co/fMAYoP3MUe — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 9, 2020

The former presidential candidate was reportedly at the White House on election night for the Trump administration’s party. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was also in attendance and tested positive for the virus last week.

The Washington Post reports that five other Trump administration aides also tested positive for the virus around Election Day.

