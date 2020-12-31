How fitness New Year’s resolutions look different during the COVID-19 pandemic

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — So you want to get in shape, but you haven’t been to a gym since the pandemic started. Or maybe you’ve never worked out from home and you’d like to start.

“That typical gym experience is gone,” said Mary Thomas, owner and general manager of Western Racquet and Fitness Center. “Everyone’s put in so many amazing metrics to allow for spacing to give people options to move into a different area so that other people can socially distance, be more comfortable working out in spaces that aren’t congested and really close to other people.”

From every other cardio machine being unplugged, to requiring all gym members to wear masks, gyms are trying to make everyone feel comfortable, said Thomas.

“In light of the pandemic, the fitness industry has been hit quite hard way with usage,” she said. “But we have definitely seen an uptick in terms of usage over the last three to four weeks or so, and I think January will look different than what it looks like in years past, but we’re still hopeful that people will be excited to get after their health.”

Western has re-purposed some of their spaces; gym-goers can book a room to work out in alone.

“We have the spaces that aren’t being utilized in the traditional sense for group exercise classes,” said Thomas. “We can keep an option to be in the spaces to work out comfortably on their own.”

At the start of the pandemic, Quickhit Fitness added a virtual option: 24 weeks of videos showing how to work out from home.

“It’s a great way to get a workout in,” said Hudson Piotter, HIIT Specialist. “There’s videos for everything. You don’t have us as trainers to be there for you to show you what you’re doing wrong, but you have a video that shows you what not to do right what form to do, so you can do it to the best of your ability.”

Whether you choose to work out at a gym or at home, Piotter’s advice is to not put off starting now. He recommends starting small and not overdoing it; getting in two to three days a week of small movements can make a big difference in your health.

“You’re going to be feeling better, healthier, more energized, going to sleep better, just going to feel fantastic,” he said. “Start your goals now. Stop saying tomorrow. You can do it. You’ll be alright. You got it.”

This article was written by Jenna Bree for WGBA.