Shutdown averted: Congress passes resolution to fund government through the weekend

As the US federal government was set to run out of funding at the end of Friday, the House of Representatives and Senate both passed H.J.Res. 107 on Friday, which funds the government through Sunday night. Without approval, the federal government would have entered a shutdown on Saturday.

The measure passed through the House by a 320-60 margin. Less than an hour later, the Senate approved the bill by a voice vote. President Donald Trump then signed the bill late Friday night, officially keeping the government open this weekend.

Without funding, essential federal government employees would work without pay. Other government employees would be told to stay home.

The discussion on funding the government comes as House and Senate leaders are still working on a compromise on a stimulus package. Both sides have stated that legislators won’t leave Washington without approval of a pandemic relief package. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said congressional leaders will continue discussing a stimulus package over the weekend, but no votes will be called before Sunday afternoon.

As of now, $600 stimulus checks are in the pandemic relief proposal.

The pandemic relief bill would also include supplemental funds for unemployment, and adding money to the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped businesses make payroll early in the pandemic.